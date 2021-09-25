AP govt appoints Chief Advisor in New Delhi
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday night appointed 1987 batch IAS officer Aditya Nath Das as its Chief Advisor in New Delhi.
Das is now the state Chief Secretary and is set to retire from service on September 30 at the end of his extended tenure.
The General Administration Department issued an order on Das' new appointment, saying he would be assigned the status of a Cabinet Minister.
He will be positioned in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, the order said.
The terms of his appointment will be issued subsequently.
