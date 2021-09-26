Left Menu

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

''Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health,'' Modi tweeted.

