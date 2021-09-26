Left Menu

Putin ends self-isolation with Siberian fishing trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent several days on holiday in Siberia where he was hiking and fishing, the Kremlin said on Sunday, following a short spell in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Putin said in the middle of September he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:14 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit.

Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse bare-chested and in sunglasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet. This time, his outings were more mundane.

The Kremlin published 20 photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows, and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion. Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

