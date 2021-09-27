Owaisi undergarment of BJP, behind-the-scenes facilitator of 'suparibaaz mai baap': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is "behind-the-scenes facilitator" of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "successful journey" in the country, and called him "undergarment" of the "contractor parent" BJP. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena asked BJP if the ruling party's politics could not progress without using the name of "Pakistan" .

"Asaduddin Owaisi, the behind-the-scenes facilitator of the successful journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and his party seem to be doing their best," Shiv Sena said adding that with Assembly elections fast approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi has made "all the preparations to create caste and religious animosity" in the state. "Two days ago, on his way to Lucknow from Prayagraj, Owaisi's supporters gathered on the way and raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The details of such slogans are not recorded in Uttar Pradesh for so many days, but as Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections near, Owaisi comes, he gives provocative speeches at places, he provokes his autocratic supporters and then there is 'Pakistan Zindabad'," said Saamana.

The party further claimed that the AIMIM chief tried to make a similar communal divide during the last Assembly polls in West Bengal and Bihar. "If Owaisi had not jumped on bigotry, the command of power in Bihar would have been in the hands of a young man named Tejashwi Yadav. But once this mercantile policy was decided to divide votes and buy victory by taking the help of bigotry, what could be done!" it stated.

The mouthpiece stated that leaders like him Owaisi have been"groomed" many times before and have been destroyed with time. It said the Muslim community of the country has become wise, and have started to understand what is in their own interest. "Till the time Owaisi cannot show the courage to say that Muslim society cannot be ignored in the politics of the country, and without Muslims coming into the mainstream of the nation, they will not get their rights, prestige. Till then Owaisi's leadership would be seen as one of those who help their 'suparibaaz mai baap' contractor parent by dividing votes," it added.

From Ram Mandir to Vande Mataram, only a flurry of protest cannot be a policy to give direction to any Muslim society, noted Saamana. "Muslims are the citizens of this country and they should make their way by following the Constitution of the country. The day Owaisi will have the courage to say that, Owaisi will get the prestige as the leader of the nation, otherwise he will be seen only as the undergarment of a national party like BJP," it added.

"Will BJP's politics could not progress without using Pakistan?" it asked at last. (ANI)

