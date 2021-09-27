Moment of truth for U.S. Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda

The U.S. Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, while pressure mounts on Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and resolve internal differences to move forward on President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022.

If Republicans block the measure, as expected, that will leave Democrats just three days to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday, when current funding expires. Lawmakers also will have to figure out how to raise the debt ceiling to head off the risk of default, with independent analysts warning that the U.S. Treasury Department is likely to exhaust its borrowing authority fully sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4.

Democrats are eager to avoid such drama as they try to project competence after four years of Republican Donald Trump's chaotic presidency. In the meantime, House Democrats are embroiled in an internal struggle between moderates and progressives over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a larger $3.5 trillion social spending package.

The rift could risk derailing Biden's domestic agenda - and with it, his presidency and the party's hopes of keeping its congressional majorities in next year's midterm elections. The House was initially expected to take up the infrastructure bill on Monday. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed the vote until Thursday to provide more time to broker an agreement on Biden's more sweeping social plan. She is due to preside over a party caucus meeting on Monday evening.

The infrastructure bill, which moderates strongly favor, would fund road, bridge, airport, school and other projects. It passed the Senate last month with considerable Republican support. But progressive Democrats have threatened to oppose the infrastructure measure unless moderates in both the House and Senate agree to the larger package, which Democrats intend to pass without Republican votes via a process known as budget reconciliation.

Moderate Democrats see the reconciliation bill's initial $3.5 trillion price tag as too high. "We are making great progress on reconciliation," Representative Josh Gottheimer, a leading moderate House Democrat, told MSNBC. "We're not there yet, but the bottom line is we will be... Both things matter."

Pelosi and other Democrats predict the infrastructure bill will pass. "Let me just say that we're going to pass the bill this week," she told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, speaking of the legislation that is key to Biden's economic agenda.

But the fate of Biden's initiatives on everything from healthcare and education to fighting child poverty and climate change hangs in the balance as Democrats quarrel over the content and cost of the larger package. Democrats have been squabbling over drug pricing provisions in the social spending plan, which they hope to pass using their narrow majorities and without Republican support. Democratic leaders insist the measure will be paid for with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, which are strongly opposed by Republicans.

