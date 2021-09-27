Left Menu

'Congress should think why leaders leaving'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that the party should think why some prominent faces have left the party and there is a need to make the party strong.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that the party should think why some prominent faces have left the party and there is a need to make the party strong. "Leaders leaving Congress is unfortunate but the party needs to rethink. We cannot keep sitting with our eyes closed. The party needs to think about why people are leaving Congress. We need to think and make Congress strong. If Congress becomes weak then the country will also become weak," Alvi, a former MP, told ANI.

Earlier in the day, veteran Congress leader and former Goa Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the party. VM Sudheeran, a senior party leader in Kerala, has also resigned from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Former chief of Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev and former union minister Jitin Prasada had also resigned from the party over the past few months. (ANI)

