Developing countries get short shrift in global tax deal -Argentina

Global talks to rewrite the rules of cross-border corporate taxation have so far failed to reflect the concerns of developing nations, Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday ahead of a last push to clinch a deal.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:59 IST
Global talks to rewrite the rules of cross-border corporate taxation have so far failed to reflect the concerns of developing nations, Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday ahead of a last push to clinch a deal. After years of talks, 140 countries aim to nail down the final details of a deal at a meeting on Friday so that it can be formally endorsed by the Group of 20 economic powers later this month, possibly as soon as next week.

However, many developing countries are concerned that the deal is being tailored to the needs of wealthy countries and that they have little to gain. "We policymakers from developing countries are forced to chose before something bad and something worse, worse is to get nothing and bad is what we are getting," Guzman told an online conference.

"We are not using this opportunity to actually correct one of the most toxic aspects of globalisation and digitalisation of the economy, which is tax avoidance," he added. The talks aim to establish a global minimum corporate tax rate and a consensus emerged in recent days on 15%, dropping "at least" from a previous version calling for at least 15%.

Argentina Secretary of Treasury Raul Rigo said that Buenos Aires had alone not backed the 15% proposal.

