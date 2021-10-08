RSS leader condemns Lakhimpur violence; says opposition creating atmosphere of hatred, violence

Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday but lashed out at the opposition parties, accusing them of creating an ''atmosphere of hatred and violence'' in the country.

He congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for constituting an enquiry into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

The RSS leader also condemned the recent incidents of civilians being killed in Kashmir and said he is confident that the government will deal with the perpetrators of the incidents with an iron hand.

''Some opposition leaders and parties are creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country. The incident that took place in Lakhimpur kheri is condemnable. I congratulate the state government that it condemned the incident and constituted an inquiry into it so that the culprits are punished and the victims get justice,'' Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive committee, said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised here to mark two decades of governance of Narendra Modi in his roles as the Gujarat chief minister and the prime minister.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said the farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre was never a nationwide movement and that it remained a victim of the design of extremists and the politics of opposition parties.

''It was never a nationwide movement of farmers. All the time, they (farmers) gave calls for a Bharat bandh that remained completely unsuccessful. The farmers' movement has remained a victim of 'ativadis' and political parties,'' he said.

Alleging that the opposition party leaders are ''vitiating'' the country's atmosphere latching on to the farmers' agitation, Kumar said the Centre has kept the doors open for the farmers and appealed to the protesters to come forward and hold talks with the government for an early resolution of the issues.

''They (farmers) should make a list of the points on which they can agree. If they want a radical change (in the farm laws), they should come up with a new format (of the laws) for a discussion so that an early resolution of the problem can be reached,'' he said, urging those leading the agitation to think in the interest of the farmers and the country.

Asked for his comments on People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on civilians' killings in Kashmir, Kumar said some political leaders and parties in Kashmir always make anti-India, pro-Pakistan and pro-China statements.

''The truth is that these politicians made Kashmir like hell in the last 70 years and the remains of that are seen in the form of atrocities and violence from time to time.... With her (Mufti) separatist and anti-India tendencies, she is putting hurdles in the process of restoration of peace, harmony and speedy development there,'' he said.

Reacting to the recent incidents of civilians' killings, Mufti had said it was disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, where a minuscule minority is the latest target.

''GOI's claims of building a Naya Kashmir have actually turned it into a hellhole. Its sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

