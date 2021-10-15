Left Menu

Nagaland former minister Kihoto Hollohon breathes his last in Dimpaur, CM condoles demise

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputy Y Patton condoled Hollohons demise.

Nagaland former minister Kihoto Hollohon breathes his last in Dimpaur, CM condoles demise
Nagaland former minister Kihoto Hollohon died on Friday around 6 am at a private hospital here due to age-related illness, a family member said. He was 91.

The seven-term MLA is survived by wife, three daughters, one son and a host of grandchildren.

He first contested state elections in 1977 as United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and was elected to the Assembly from Aghunato constituency in Zunheboto district.

He was re-elected from the same constituency in 1982 and 1987.

Over the years, he switched parties several times. He had also contested polls as an Independent.

In 1989, he won elections from Dimapur-III constituency.

He continued to be elected from Dimapur-III for subsequent terms till 2003, except in 1998, when heeding to the call ‘Solution, Not Election’, he decided not to contest the assembly elections.

In 2008, he fought polls from Ghaspani II constituency and won the seat.

Hollohon retired from active politics in 2013.

He held multiple portfolios in the state cabinet, including excise, and food and civil supplies.

Hollohon had also taken part in the Naga freedom movement. On October 20, 1962, he and his 257 comrades gave up arms. He was appointed as an inspector in the Nagaland Armed Police, but he resigned in 1966.

He then joined public life and served people in various capacities.

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputy Y Patton condoled Hollohon’s demise.

''His contributions in the service of the people will always be remembered. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,'' Rio tweeted.

