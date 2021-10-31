Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL50 ENV-GREENPEACE G20 COP26: Greenpeace demands faster, more ambitious response to climate emergency, Covid New Delhi: Greenpeace International on Sunday demanded a faster and more ambitious action plan in response to the climate emergency and COVID-19, saying that the recent G20 Summit failed to confront the global crisis.

DEL51 AIIMS-MANMOHAN-DISCHARGED Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

DEL40 RAHUL-INDIRA GANDHI Grandma told me not to cry if something happened to her: Rahul New Delhi: Recounting Indira Gandhi's assassination and funeral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said just hours before her death she told him not to cry if something happened to her.

DEL48 UP-PRIYANKA-2NDLD GORAKHPUR Priyanka invokes Gorakhnath to target UP chief minister in his pocket borough, woos voters with more promises Gorakhpur (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his bastion, alleging that his government has been working against the teachings of Saint Gorakhnath, and made a flurry of poll promises, including farm loan waiver and purchasing wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal from farmers, to woo voters.

DEL44 VACCINE-ZYDUS-2NDLD PRICE Zydus Cadila agrees to reduce its Covid vaccine price to Rs 265 a dose, final decision soon: Sources New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, sources said on Sunday. By Payal Banerjee DEL49 CONG-GOA-LD CHIEF TMC has more hoardings in Goa than members: Cong state unit chief New Delhi: Taking a dig at the TMC, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday said there are more hoardings of the party in the state than members and alleged that the BJP think tank had launched ''another team'' in the form of the Mamata Banerjee-led party to break the Congress vote. By Asim Kamal BOM18 GJ-SHAH-COOPERATIVE Cooperative sector can turn India into USD 5-trillion economy, make agriculture 'atmanirbhar': Shah Anand (Guj): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the cooperative sector has a potential to turn India into a USD 5 trillion economy and will also prove crucial in making the agriculture sector self-reliant. DEL29 EC-RS-LD BYPOLL Bypolls to RS seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29 New Delhi: Bypolls to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

DES35 UKD-LD ACCIDENT 13 killed, 2 inured as utility vehicle falls into gorge in U'khand's Chakrata Dehradun, Oct 31 (PTI) A utility vehicle carrying 15 passengers fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chakrata town on Sunday, killing 13 people on the spot and leaving two injured, police said.

DES19 UP-MLA-LD RESIGN SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt Lucknow: Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government.

CAL10 TR-TMC-LD RAJIB Ex-Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee returns to TMC at Tripura rally, BJP says 'unethical' Agartala/Kolkata: BJP leader from West Bengal Rajib Banerjee returned to the TMC on Sunday at a rally of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala in Tripura.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-PROBE Criminal law should not be set in motion without proper probe: SC New Delhi: Criminal law should not be set into motion without adequate investigation of facts on mere suspicion, the Supreme Court has said while quashing a criminal case against the director of a company.

FOREIGN FGN34 PM-SPAIN PM Modi holds 'fruitful' talks with Spanish counterpart in Italy Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and the two leaders had ''fruitful'' talks on ways to deepen bilateral ties. FGN38 UK-INDIA-LD SOLAR India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 Glasgow: India and the UK are set to enhance their International Solar Alliance (ISA) partnership with the launch of a new Green Grids Initiative connecting different parts of the world at the United Nations (UN) COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. By Aditi Khanna FGN10 PAK-MODI-PLANE Prime Minister Modi's plane flies over Pak airspace en route to Italy Islamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special VVIP flight, en route to Italy for the G20 Summit, flew over the Pakistani airspace on Friday and the aircraft will use it again on its return journey after getting formal permission from Islamabad, according to a media report here on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain PTI MGA MGA

