Mexico's Congress approves 2022 budget amid criticism of cuts to electoral institute

The Mexican Congress approved the 2022 federal budget on Sunday, despite criticism from opposition politicians about cuts to the National Electoral Institute and other independent government bodies. The budget's authorized expenditures total 7.8 trillion pesos ($380.487 million dollars), an 8.6% increase over the 2021 budget.

The 2022 budget was approved in the early morning hours of Sunday by a vote of 273 to 214 after a 42-hour congressional session. The approved budget slashed funding for the National Electoral Institute (INE) by nearly 20%, which INE's director Lorenzo Córdova called "worrying." Independent judicial agencies also suffered smaller budget cuts.

In contrast, the Foreign Ministry and the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry both saw their budgets increased, by 6.6% and 5.1%, respectively. "This is good news for all, and especially for 25 million poor and middle-class families who will benefit from the resources for programs aimed at guaranteeing health, education, development and well-being like never before," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted on Sunday morning, after the budget's passage. 1 dollar = 20.5100 Mexican pesos

