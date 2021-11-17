Left Menu

Hindutva is open pluralistic idea based on ancient wisdom of Hindu civilization: Ram Madhav

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:05 IST
Hindutva is an open, pluralistic idea based on the ancient wisdom of Hindu civilization, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has said.

Madhav, who also served as the national general secretary of the BJP, made these remarks over the weekend while addressing Indian-Americans in California at two different events on his recently published book ‘The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western Worldview’.

He spoke about the book at the City of Irvine in Southern California on Saturday, and at San Francisco on Sunday. Both the events were hosted by IndicDialogue.

In his speech, Madhav addressed the salient points of his book and mentioned that Hindutva was an open, pluralistic idea based on the ancient wisdom of Hindu civilization, a media release said.

The book expounds on the notion of Hindutva, the Hinduness, and expands on BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's idea of 'Integral Humanism.' The book, according to Madhav, is a ''humble attempt to give a twenty-first-century interpretation to Integral Humanism.'' According to many attendees at the events, the book has come at an opportune moment as Hindu Americans are being bombarded by many academics interpreting Hindutva as an exclusivist political ideology, the release said.

They were referencing the recently concluded Dismantling Global Hindutva conference where many falsities were spread about Hindutva, Hinduism, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

