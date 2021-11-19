Left Menu

NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning.

"We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime's use of vulnerable people as a means to put pressure on other countries is cynical and inhumane. NATO stands in full solidarity with all affected allies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

