NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis - Stoltenberg
- Country:
- Germany
NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning.
"We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.
"Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime's use of vulnerable people as a means to put pressure on other countries is cynical and inhumane. NATO stands in full solidarity with all affected allies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- Lukashenko
- Lithuania
- Alexander
- NATO
- Belarusian
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Poland
- Belarus
- Latvia
- Berlin
ALSO READ
Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead
Belarus summons Poland's envoy, protests over border row - RIA
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April
Poland says Belarusian soldiers threatened to fire at its troops
Poland says Belarusian soldiers threatened to fire at its troops