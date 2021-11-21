Left Menu

Six MLAs appointed advisers to Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six MLAs, including three independents, have been appointed advisers to CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, hours after 15 ministers took oath in a cabinet expansion.

The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisers are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar. Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena have also been appointed advisers to Gehlot, according to a list released by the Chief Minister's Office.

Fifteen ministers took the oath in Rajasthan on Sunday in a cabinet expansion that included 12 new faces, fulfilling a key demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot whose rebellion last year shook the state’s Congress government.

Gehlot had earlier in the day said those who did not make it to the council of ministers will be adjusted in other political appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

