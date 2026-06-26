Standoff in Congress: Trump's SAVE America Act Faces Uphill Battle

Us House Of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson Was Due To Meet With President Donald Trump On Thursday In Hopes Of Defusing A Standoff With Congress Over A Stalled Package Of National Voting Restrictions That The President Views As His Top Legislative Priority A Day After A Contentious Closeddoor Meeting Between Trump And Senate Republicans

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson is set to meet with President Donald Trump to tackle a congressional impasse over the SAVE America Act. The voter ID bill is Trump's primary legislative goal but faces fierce Democratic resistance and has stalled in the Senate.

The legislation, which mandates photo IDs for federal elections, passed the House but languishes in the Senate. Trump's strategy includes bypassing procedural hurdles by integrating it into a budget reconciliation bill, although this approach is controversial and requires a Senate victory.

Republicans emphasize that focusing on the SAVE America Act could backfire, bolstering Democrat efforts in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, issues like mail-in voting restrictions worry GOP members about potential impacts on voter turnout in rural areas.