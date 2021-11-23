Left Menu

Bengal: 6 injured as two TMC factions clash with crude bombs, firearms

Six people were injured as crude bombs were hurled in a clash between two factions of the TMC in West Bengals Birbhum district on Tuesday, local sources said.The incident happened at Gara-Paduma village in Dubrajpur police station area when a team from the Block Development Officers office was visiting the locality for a survey regarding a government housing scheme, they said.Six people were injured as crude bombs were hurled and firearms were used, they added.Those injured were admitted to the Suri hospital for treatment.Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi said, Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PTI | Suri | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:19 IST
