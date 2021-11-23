Bengal: 6 injured as two TMC factions clash with crude bombs, firearms

Six people were injured as crude bombs were hurled in a clash between two factions of the TMC in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, local sources said.

The incident happened at Gara-Paduma village in Dubrajpur police station area when a team from the Block Development Officer's office was visiting the locality for a survey regarding a government housing scheme, they said.

Six people were injured as crude bombs were hurled and firearms were ''used'', they added.

Those injured were admitted to the Suri hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi said, ''Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two firearms have been seized. The situation is now under control.'' The TMC said that the party was involved with the violence in any way.

''It was not a political clash, police should take necessary action,'' TMC district president Anubrata Mondal said.

Dubrajpur BJP MLA Anup Saha claimed two groups of TMC involved in various types of corruption clashed with each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)