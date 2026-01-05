Bitter Battle Intensifies Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

The electoral roll revision process in West Bengal, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has intensified into a major political conflict between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before crucial assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to seek legal recourse against what she terms as the inhumane and arbitrary exclusion of voters, citing multiple instances of distress, including deaths, allegedly triggered by the SIR. Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of relying on opaque digital methods, such as artificial intelligence, to unjustly strike names from the list.

The BJP rebuts Banerjee's claims, praising the SIR as a necessary clean-up to eliminate bogus entries and protect democracy. With tensions escalating, both parties prepare for a potential legal showdown as political stakes in West Bengal reach a fever pitch.

