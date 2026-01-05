Left Menu

Bitter Battle Intensifies Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal's electoral roll revision has become a contentious issue ahead of assembly elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to move court against the alleged arbitrary deletion of voter names, accusing the Election Commission of undermining democracy. The BJP defends the revision as necessary, sparking political confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The electoral roll revision process in West Bengal, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has intensified into a major political conflict between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before crucial assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to seek legal recourse against what she terms as the inhumane and arbitrary exclusion of voters, citing multiple instances of distress, including deaths, allegedly triggered by the SIR. Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of relying on opaque digital methods, such as artificial intelligence, to unjustly strike names from the list.

The BJP rebuts Banerjee's claims, praising the SIR as a necessary clean-up to eliminate bogus entries and protect democracy. With tensions escalating, both parties prepare for a potential legal showdown as political stakes in West Bengal reach a fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

