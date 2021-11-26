Maha: Kishore Raje Nimbalkar appointed MPSC chairman

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday appointed Kishore Raje Nimbalkar as chairman of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

A notification announcing the appointment was issued by state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, which said the tenure would be of six years from the date of assuming charge or till Nimbalkar attains 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.

