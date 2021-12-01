White House says work toward waiving COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights continues
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the Biden administration is continuing to work on building a consensus toward waving intellectual property rights tied to Covid-19 vaccines.
Psaki said the administration recognizes the World Trade Organization is a "consensus-based organization" and it will take time to build such an agreement.
