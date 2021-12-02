Rebel AAP MLA not to contest upcoming Pb assembly polls
Rebel AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu on Thursday said he will not contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.Sandhu, an MLA from Kharar assembly constituency in Mohali, was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party for anti-party activities in 2018.Sandhu, who went live on his Facebook page, said though he had options to join any traditional political party, he will not do so.Should I join any of the traditional parties like some of my colleagues have done
Sandhu, an MLA from Kharar assembly constituency in Mohali, was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party for “anti-party” activities in 2018.
Sandhu, who went live on his Facebook page, said though he had options to join any traditional political party, he will not do so.
“Should I join any of the traditional parties like some of my colleagues have done? This option is with me and I have more than one option. I thought about it in detail and there have also been speculations on social media,” he said.
“But my conscience does not allow me to change the party… I make it clear that I am not joining any traditional party. Had there been a viable third or fourth front, I could have considered it but that is unlikely. I will be active in public life,” he said. “But I have no intention to fight the polls. I am not contesting,” said Sandhu, who is a first-time MLA.
