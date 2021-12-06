Left Menu

Former leader of govt employees in T'gana C Vittal joins BJP

Updated: 06-12-2021
Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): Adding to BJP's strength in Telangana, former leader of the State government employees C Vittal joined the party on Monday.

Vittal, who was a leader in the Telangana Statehood agitation, joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP said here.

Vittal had served as a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from 2014 to 2020 after the formation of a separate State.

BJP General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri were present when Vittal joined the party.

Saying that the BJP is working to realise the ideals of those who sacrificed their life for the sake of a separate Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said all genuine Telangana protagonists should join the party.

Buoyed by its success in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Dubbak Assembly constituency bypolls last year and in the recent Huzurabad by-election, the BJP is aiming to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly polls.

