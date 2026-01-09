Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MANUU Land in Telangana

Telangana Minister clears misconceptions about Maulana Azad National Urdu University land amid political accusations. While BRS criticises Congress for alleged land-grabbing attempts, assurances have been made by district officials to uphold the university's integrity. The controversy raises concerns about the future of the university's expansion and academic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:41 IST
Controversy Erupts Over MANUU Land in Telangana
Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to clarify ongoing speculations, Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin declared that the State has no plans to seize land belonging to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). His assurance comes amidst swirling allegations and heightened political tension regarding the university's territorial integrity.

The controversy arose following a notice from the district administration, compelling MANUU to optimise land use. Azharuddin noted that the matter had been settled amicably between the university and district officials, highlighting the Collector's assurance to retract the notice.

Nevertheless, BRS's KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of predatory tactics aimed at appropriating university lands for real estate. Rao pledged BRS's unwavering support for MANUU, promising future parliamentary action and financial backing for the university's development, while questioning Congress's commitment to minority protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

 India
2
Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

 Indonesia
3
CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

 India
4
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026