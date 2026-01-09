Controversy Erupts Over MANUU Land in Telangana

In a bid to clarify ongoing speculations, Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin declared that the State has no plans to seize land belonging to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). His assurance comes amidst swirling allegations and heightened political tension regarding the university's territorial integrity.

The controversy arose following a notice from the district administration, compelling MANUU to optimise land use. Azharuddin noted that the matter had been settled amicably between the university and district officials, highlighting the Collector's assurance to retract the notice.

Nevertheless, BRS's KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of predatory tactics aimed at appropriating university lands for real estate. Rao pledged BRS's unwavering support for MANUU, promising future parliamentary action and financial backing for the university's development, while questioning Congress's commitment to minority protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)