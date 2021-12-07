HIGHLIGHTS AT 10.50 PM

These are the top stories at 10.50 pm: NATION DEL88 POL-LDALL OPPOSITION No oppn front possible without Cong: Raut after meeting Rahul in message to Mamata over her ''no UPA'' taunt; NCP also bats for Cong New Delhi: After his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there can be no opposition front without the Congress, in a clear message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her ''no UPA'' taunt, even as another ally NCP asserted it will make every effort to form a broad-based alliance that will also include the Congress.

DEL84 PM-4THLD GORAKHPUR PM sounds 'red alert' against SP, says red-capped people want to form govt to `free terrorists' Gorakhpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with “red beacons” that suggest a hunger for power and sounded a “red alert”, claiming that the SP wants to form the next state government to free terrorists.

CAL19 NL-LD ALL FIRING Nagaland `tense but calm': State cabinet seeks repeal of AFSPA, Sangma terms act `Elephant in the room’ Kohima/New Delhi: The situation in the border state of Nagaland, where protests and rioting broke out after firing by security forces claimed 14 civilian lives, remained tense but calm on Tuesday as the state cabinet met to demand the Centre repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

DEL81 DL-FARMERS-LD SKM Farmers’ protest: SKM seeks clarification on govt proposal; to meet again on Wednesday New Delhi: No decision has been taken yet on calling off the farmers’ protest, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the stir, said on Tuesday and demanded clarification on certain points, in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of ''fake'' cases against farmers.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-2NDLD BHARADWAJ Elgar Parishad case: SC rejects NIA’s plea against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the National Investigation Agency's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

LGM3 TN-HC-LD SPICEJET Madras High Court orders winding up of SpiceJet over outstanding dues Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the winding up of private carrier SpiceJet Limited and directed the official Liquidator attached to the High Court to take over its assets, in a plea filed by a Swiss company over unpaid dues.

FOREIGN FGN36 UAE-LD WORKWEEK UAE becomes first country to transition to 4-and-half day work week; aims to boost work-life balance Dubai: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced to change its existing five-day workweek to a four-and-a-half day starting January 1, becoming the world's first country to make the employee-friendly transition as part of its efforts to improve productivity and work-life balance. PTI FGN40 CHINA-US-OLY-BOYCOTT-2NDLD REAX China protests US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics; warns resolute counter measures Beijing: A livid China on Tuesday lodged a stern protest with the US, hours after the White House announced the “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, saying it was against the Olympic spirit and warning of ''resolute counter measures'' against Washington. By K J M Varma FGN37 CHINA-THREE CHILD Chinese provinces ramp up supportive measures to motivate couples to have 3 children Beijing: Chinese provinces have started announcing a slew of supportive measures, including childbearing subsidies and tax cuts, to motivate couples to have three children to prevent a steep decline in the birth rates in the world's most populous country. By K J M Varma FGN53 BANGLA-INDIA-2NDLD SHRINGLA FS Shringla meets Bangladeshi leaders; reviews growing bilateral cooperation Dhaka: Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met top Bangladeshi leaders here and reviewed the wide-ranging and growing cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. By Anisur Rahman.

