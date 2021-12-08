Left Menu

UK PM Johnson agreed with Biden, European leaders on need for Russia dialogue - Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia aimed at ending its threatening behaviour towards Ukraine, Johnson's office said on Tuesday. "The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to coordinate their approaches to this issue."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia aimed at ending its threatening behaviour towards Ukraine, Johnson's office said on Tuesday. Biden spoke to Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the U.S. president spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine.

"The leaders underlined the importance of Russia ceasing their threatening behaviour towards Ukraine. They agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia to encourage this outcome," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement. "The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to coordinate their approaches to this issue."

