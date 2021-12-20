Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition's ruckus

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:08 IST
Visuals from Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition on Monday. As the Lower House of the Parliament resumed on Monday, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' was introduced by the government. Following this, the Opposition members started creating a ruckus.

"Aadhaar is only meant to be proof of residence. It is not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India."

"I wanted to raise the Ladakh issue. I want to reiterate and tell the people of Ladakh that they will get what belongs to them," Rahul Gandhi told media persons when asked about the Opposition's uproar in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till 2 pm due to ruckus created by the Opposition leaders following the rejection of notices given by several members for suspension of rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

