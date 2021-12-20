Mexican president invites France's Macron to visit
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:22 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Mexico whenever he is able to, and described Mexico's relationship with France as "very good."
Lopez Obrador spoke in his regular news conference after honoring French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with Mexico's top honor for foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Andres Manuel Lopez
- Emmanuel Macron
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- French
- Jean-
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNICEF warns of malnutrition and disease risk for migrant children in Mexican camp
Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81
Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81
Entertainment News Roundup: Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81; Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81; Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret' and more