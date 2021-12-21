Left Menu

Portugal imposes post-Christmas COVID-19 curbs as Omicron cases surge

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:50 IST
Portugal on Tuesday ordered nightclubs and bars to shut doors and told people to work from home from Dec. 26 to at least Jan. 9 to control the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday period.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa also announced that a negative coronavirus test would be required to stay at Portuguese hotels and said authorities would limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people per group on New Year's Eve.

