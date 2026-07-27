Unexpected Turn: Singapore Tightens Monetary Policy Amid Inflation Concerns

In a move that caught many by surprise, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Monday due to mounting concerns over inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced an increase in the appreciation rate of its exchange rate-based policy band, the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER). Despite the tightening, there were no adjustments to the policy band's width or centering.

While most analysts had anticipated stable policy settings, MAS anticipates a rise in core inflation beginning in July, though it is expected to moderate by mid-2027.