Unexpected Turn: Singapore Tightens Monetary Policy Amid Inflation Concerns

Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy, reflecting inflation concerns. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) increased the appreciation rate of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER). While most analysts expected no change, MAS predicts core inflation to rise before moderating by mid-2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 05:50 IST
Unexpected Turn: Singapore Tightens Monetary Policy Amid Inflation Concerns
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a move that caught many by surprise, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Monday due to mounting concerns over inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced an increase in the appreciation rate of its exchange rate-based policy band, the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER). Despite the tightening, there were no adjustments to the policy band's width or centering.

While most analysts had anticipated stable policy settings, MAS anticipates a rise in core inflation beginning in July, though it is expected to moderate by mid-2027.

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