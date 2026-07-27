Rohingya Children Face School Closure Amid Rising Hate in Malaysia

Nur is just 12 years old, yet her life as a Rohingya refugee in Malaysia is fraught with challenges. Threatened by two men while on her way to school, she, like many others, has stopped attending classes, underscoring the perils faced by refugees.

Human rights groups are alarmed by the surge in online hate speech and misinformation targeting the Rohingya. This xenophobic wave has led to increased restrictions and the closure of numerous refugee schools, highlighting Malaysia's ongoing struggles with refugee management.

Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni acknowledged the challenges, yet Malaysia's legal stance on the Rohingya remains rigid. Meanwhile, social media campaigns exacerbate tensions, prompting calls for better regulation and a humanitarian approach to refugee issues.