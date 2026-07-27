Dollar Dives as U.S. Halts Strikes in Iran, Boosting Global Confidence

The U.S. dollar saw a notable downturn against its major counterparts, reflecting increased global investor confidence following a pause in U.S. military actions in Iran. The halt spurred a notable decline in oil prices, reinforcing monetary market dynamics and propelling shifts across major currencies on Monday.

The dollar's downturn was particularly pronounced against the yen, marking a 0.2% decline to 163.585 yen, the sharpest drop since July. Meanwhile, the euro appreciated to $1.1397, while the British pound experienced a parallel rise to $1.3353. Oil prices plummeted, with Brent crude falling by 4.7% to $92.19.

Adding optimism, reports of potential peace talks involving Pakistan, Iran, and the U.S. emerged, easing regional tensions. In broader markets, the dollar index slid 0.25% to 101.23 amid expectations around upcoming Federal Reserve meetings. Cryptocurrencies also reacted, with bitcoin rising 0.9% to $65,193.62 and ether surging 1.9% to $1,948.00.