Asian Markets Surge as Middle East Tensions Ease

Asian share markets experienced a rally on Monday following a pause in Gulf hostilities, which led to a sharp decline in oil prices. The drop eased inflation risks and boosted bond markets, setting a positive tone for the week ahead, laden with central bank meetings and corporate earnings reports.

The easing of tensions was marked by Iran's commitment to halt attacks if reciprocated by the United States. However, regional stability faced challenges as Yemeni Houthis attacked Saudi oil sites. Despite these threats, oil prices dropped, leading to a reduced likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Central bank meetings in the U.S., UK, and Japan this week are likely to focus on inflation risks. Meanwhile, tech earnings are expected to test market resilience, with major tech companies poised to report this week. Economic data from the U.S. and the eurozone will provide further insights into global economic health.