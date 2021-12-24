Left Menu

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ruling PTI set for major organisational overhaul: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:59 IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ruling PTI set for major organisational overhaul: report
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dissolved all supporting political organisations of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after the party suffered a massive defeat in the recently held first phase of local body polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry enlisted key takeaways from the poll results to the media, after attending a PTI meet chaired by the prime minister, The Dawn newspaper reported.

''Chief organisers and all office bearers have been removed from their positions,'' the minister said, adding all future party ranks would be handed after careful selection from a senior PTI committee.

The first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body polls were held on Sunday. Of the 39 seats contested on, the PTI managed to bag less than 10 chairperson/mayor posts. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) won the most seats at 15 and many runner-up positions. Chaudhary said the prime minister was unhappy with the party's show and pointed out poor selection of candidates for the loss, The Dawn reported.

''The way tickets were awarded... PTI does not believe in dynastic politics. PM Imran has never let his personal relations affect his mission,'' Chaudhry said.

He said candidates should be selected on merit. ''We are receiving complaints that in different areas party tickets were distributed among family members disregarding merit,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021