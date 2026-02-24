Imran Khan's Health Sparks Political Tensions While Eyesight Treatment Continues Amidst Protests

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan received medical attention on Tuesday at Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an eye condition, according to officials. The 73-year-old has been diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion, a condition affecting his eyesight, and was administered a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

The medical procedure was conducted with utmost care by a team of specialists, including an ophthalmologist and a vitreo-retinal surgeon. Khan's vitals remained stable, and he returned to Adiala Jail following the treatment. His family and political supporters, however, demand that he receive care at a private facility for transparency and independence.

Meanwhile, political protests escalate with calls for Khan's release. His sister, Noreen Khan, suffered injuries when falling into an under-construction sewer near the jail, highlighting the ongoing struggle for the family to visit the former leader. The campaign for transparency in his medical treatment continues amidst these mounting political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)