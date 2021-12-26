Cong seeks to dub Yogi Adityuanath as 'Bulldozernath'

The Congress on Sunday sought to dub Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath as ''Bulldozernath'' or the lord of bulldozers, allegedly out to trample the dreams of youths. The Congress made the allegation a day after the Lucknow police denied the party to hold a five-km race in the city as part of Congress president Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poll campaign.

It accused the chief minister of crushing the dreams of girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow.

''The destructive government of 'Bulldozernath' tramples upon the dreams of the youth repeatedly. Sometimes by leaking question papers, sometimes by not declaring recruitment (results) and sometimes by using force against them,'' the Congress party said in a tweet.

''This time, the anti-women bulldozer of Yogi has run over the dreams of brave girls,'' the party added.

''But he does not know that the one whose time has come, no power on this earth can stop him. The slogan #LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon is echoing in the state. The women power is ready to stake its claim to power,'' another party tweet said.

With the party having been denied permission to hold the race in Lucknow, the race was held in Jhansi on Sunday.

Spokesperson of UP Congress Vikas Srivastava told PTI that over 10,000 women took part in the five-km marathon held in Jhansi. Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won't tolerate it and will fight for their rights.

In a Hindi tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Yogi Adityanath ji, you speak against the women by talking about controlling them. It is for this reason that you did not allow girls to participate in the marathon in Lucknow.'' ''The girls of Jhansi have sent a message that they will not tolerate it and fight for their rights,'' she added. The UP government authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish the illegal property of criminals and gangsters and this is also often referred to by the BJP leaders in their speeches in the state.

The Congress party further said those who took part in the marathon in Jhansi has made the CM apprehensive. Talking about the party's women marathon in Jhansi, Priyanka Gupta, a Congress leader and spokesperson, said every participant in the women's marathon drew inspiration from Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi who fought against the British. ''They will not confine themselves to this marathon but will also sprint in the country's politics and change its course and direction,'' she asserted. The UP Congress on this occasion also used the hashtag #ladki_se_darta_hai_Yogi (Yogi scared of girls).

''The daughters of the state are asking: Was COVID not there when the BJP held its programmes? There is no COVID in the election rallies. Yogi ji, blocking the women empowerment will prove expensive for you,” the part said in yet another tweet.

''The daughters of the state very well understand the anti-women conspiracy of the BJP government. The conspirators who had laid nails in the path of farmers are now blocking daughters’ way. But they will have to account for their deeds to UP daughters who are aspiring to fly,'' it added.

On Saturday night, Congress workers had staged a protest outside the camp office of the Lucknow police chief over the denial of permission to hold the race. The protesting Congress workers, including women, were forced into a police van and whisked away from their protest site outside the Lucknow police commissioner's office. The five-km race was to begin at 8 am on Sunday, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi had said. ''The BJP government is scared as women are siding with the Congress. They denied us the permission due to their arrogance,'' Awasthi had said. Police Commissioner D K Thakur had told PTI that the Congress party had sought permission to organise the race but was denied permission due to the coronavirus pandemics.

