France's Macron gives no clues on re-election bid

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he will continue to serve France "whatever my role" after a presidential election that takes place in April 2022.

Speaking in a televised New Year's Eve address to the nation, he gave no clear hint on whether he would run for a second term. Macron's lieutenants have already unofficially launched preparations for his campaign.

