France's Macron gives no clues on re-election bid
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he will continue to serve France "whatever my role" after a presidential election that takes place in April 2022.
Speaking in a televised New Year's Eve address to the nation, he gave no clear hint on whether he would run for a second term. Macron's lieutenants have already unofficially launched preparations for his campaign.
