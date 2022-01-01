Left Menu

France's Macron gives no clues on re-election bid

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 00:54 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he will continue to serve France "whatever my role" after a presidential election that takes place in April 2022.

Speaking in a televised New Year's Eve address to the nation, he gave no clear hint on whether he would run for a second term. Macron's lieutenants have already unofficially launched preparations for his campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

