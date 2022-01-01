Left Menu

Khattar, Amarinder, Badal condole loss of lives in Vaishno Devi stampede

We are ready to help in any way possible, Khattar said in a tweet.Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, My profound condolences to the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in a stampede at matavaishnodevi shrine.

01-01-2022
Yatra resumes in Vaishno Devi temple after brief halt due to stampede (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his former Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and several other leaders on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede that took place around 2.30 am on Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the accident that took place at Mata Vaishno Devi at Jammu. May God grant peace to the departed souls and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences to the bereaved families. We are ready to help in any way possible,'' Khattar said in a tweet.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, ''My profound condolences to the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in a stampede at #matavaishnodevi shrine. I pray for a speedy and complete recovery of those injured.'' Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed shock over the incident.

''Shocked at the large-scale deaths in the stampede at Mata Vaishnodevi Devi shrine in Katra. My condolences to the families of the dozen deceased. May the Almighty grant them eternal peace. I also wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic incident,'' the SAD chief in a tweet.

''Deeply pained by the tragic news of several lives lost due to a stampede at Mata #Vaishnodevi Temple. My sympathies with the bereaved families in this toughest hour of grief. May Guru Sahib grants peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,'' said Harsimrat Kaur.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said he was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of lives. ''Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured,'' he said in a tweet.

