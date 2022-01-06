Left Menu

Goa BJP delegation meets Guv, demands dismissal of Punjab govt over PM security breach

A delegation of Goa BJP leaders including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Governor P S Sridharan Pillai here and demanded dismissal of the Punjab government over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to that state.

A delegation of Goa BJP leaders including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Governor P S Sridharan Pillai here and demanded dismissal of the Punjab government over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to that state. The delegation included Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade amongst others.

The governor later told reporters that he would convey the demand to the higher authorities. ''It is not right on my part to comment on such issues,” he added.

Sawant alleged that Congress workers, in connivance with their party's government in Punjab, were involved in the unprecedented security breach.

“Never in the past such an incident has happened and it should not recur in future. An inquiry should be conducted in the incident,” he added.

“The Punjab government has no right to continue. If they cannot provide security to the Prime Minister, the common man is not safe in that state,'' Sawant said.

In a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Modi returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

