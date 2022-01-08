TMC MP takes swipe at Modi over restoration of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charities

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after the government restored the FCRA registration of the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) restored the registration on January 7, just days after it issued a statement that the licence was not renewed as “some adverse inputs were noticed”.

Tagging a screenshot of the list of FCRA-registered associations, O'Brien tweeted, ''The FCRA registration for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity is back. The 'adverse inputs' harassed so many and then disappeared in two weeks.'' ''The POWER OF LOVE is stronger than the power of 56 inch,'' he added, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration is mandatory to receive foreign donations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)