Left Menu

Congress central election committee for UP to meet today, to announce first candidate list soon

Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Uttar Pradesh will hold a meeting today to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:17 IST
Congress central election committee for UP to meet today, to announce first candidate list soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Uttar Pradesh will hold a meeting today to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress CEC for Uttar Pradesh will hold a virtual meeting today at 7 pm. According to sources, the first list for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be announced soon. Earlier on January 8, the Election Commission (EC) declared the schedule of five States. Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her digital campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

After the EC banned physical rallies till 15 January, Congress is gearing up to conduct virtual rallies. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from Feb 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on Feb 27 and March 3.

Counting of votes for the five poll-bound states will take place on March 10. There are 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 70 seats are up for grabs in Uttarakhand, 117 seats in Punjab, 40 seats in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022