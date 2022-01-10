Congress central election committee for UP to meet today, to announce first candidate list soon

Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Uttar Pradesh will hold a meeting today to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress CEC for Uttar Pradesh will hold a virtual meeting today at 7 pm. According to sources, the first list for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be announced soon. Earlier on January 8, the Election Commission (EC) declared the schedule of five States. Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her digital campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

After the EC banned physical rallies till 15 January, Congress is gearing up to conduct virtual rallies. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from Feb 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on Feb 27 and March 3.

Counting of votes for the five poll-bound states will take place on March 10. There are 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 70 seats are up for grabs in Uttarakhand, 117 seats in Punjab, 40 seats in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

