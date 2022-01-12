Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Capitol attack issues subpoenas to 3 people

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 03:36 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing last year's attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three individuals, including a White House official under former President Donald Trump and two advisers to his son Donald Trump Jr.

The subpoenas were issued for Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, who served as advisers to Donald Trump Jr, and for Ross Worthington, who helped draft the former president's speech for the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, the House Select Committee said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

