Delhi's 'As Is Where Is' Policy: A New Dawn for Unauthorised Colonies

The Centre has unveiled a groundbreaking policy to regularise properties in 1,511 unauthorised colonies across Delhi, a move that stands to impact around 10 lakh families. Under the 'as is where is' rule, buildings require Municipal Corporation of Delhi approval, offering residents a simplified path to ownership registration.

The policy revision eliminates the need for area layout plans, enabling residents to use building plans designed by MCD-approved architects. The revenue department, not the DDA, will issue conveyance deeds, enhancing the speed and efficiency of granting ownership rights.

The policy aims to address previous technical challenges that hampered progress under the 2019 PM-UDAY scheme. Applications for the revised policy will be accessible online from April 24, marking a significant step towards planned urban development in Delhi. The policy excludes colonies on restricted lands and those classified as affluent.

(With inputs from agencies.)