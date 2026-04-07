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Tragic Shooting in Jajpur: Mystery Motive Behind Local Man's Death

Soumya Sagar Samal was shot by unknown assailants in Jajpur, Odisha, and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred on Monday night when two men attacked him. Police have launched an investigation to uncover the motive and identity of the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:59 IST
Tragic Shooting in Jajpur: Mystery Motive Behind Local Man's Death
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Odisha's Jajpur town, identified as Soumya Sagar Samal, has died following a shooting incident that took place late Monday night. Police reports indicate that Samal, a local shop owner, was gunned down by two unidentified men near Kalimegha while he was returning home.

The incident happened as Samal was closing his shop at Shitaleswar. Despite being critically injured, passersby managed to transport him to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital, and subsequently, he was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Local authorities have registered a case and are actively investigating to understand the motive behind the attack and to identify the assailants. "We are working to ascertain who was behind the shooting and the reason for the attack. Investigation is under progress," stated P K Majhi, SDPO of Jajpur Town.

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