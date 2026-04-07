BJP Files Complaints Against Kharge for Alleged Hate Speech in Assam
The BJP has filed legal complaints against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following his alleged hate speech at an Assam election rally. The ruling party accuses Kharge of promoting enmity by comparing BJP and RSS to a 'poisonous snake,' potentially inciting communal tension, and seeks immediate legal action.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that it has lodged complaints with both the Assam Police and the Election Commission against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The accusations stem from Kharge's alleged hate speech during an election rally in Assam.
Pranjal Kalita, a spokesperson for Assam BJP, declared that Kharge's comments not only contravene constitutional values but also imperil social harmony. Complaints have now been filed at Guwahati's Basistha police station and with the polling body. The BJP describes the comments as an affront to Hindu beliefs and a ploy for political advantage.
In response to Kharge's statements—where he likened RSS and BJP to a 'poisonous snake'—the BJP demands swift legal action to prevent possible communal unrest. The party condemned any slander against the sacred symbols of the Sanatan civilization and affirmed that religious sentiments should not be exploited for electoral gain.
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- Assam
- election
- complaints
- hate speech
- police
- communal tension
- Congress
- RSS
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