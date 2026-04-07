Boosting Textiles: PLI Scheme Expansion Sparks Growth

The Indian government is set to expand the Rs 10,683-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles, which now includes man-made fibre apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles, according to Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

This strategic move is anticipated to benefit the textile sector by making business operations more straightforward, attracting new investments, and driving industry growth, reflecting the Narendra Modi-led administration's commitment to employment and positioning India as a leader in the global textile market.

After conferring with representatives from the Indian Footwear Industry, Singh emphasized evolving times and the inclusion of technical textiles in the PLI scheme. He also highlighted the increasing footwear consumption per capita in India, indicating rising purchasing power under Prime Minister Modi's government.