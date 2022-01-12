Left Menu

Onus on EC & police for free, fair Manipur polls: Himanta

Following killing of two persons in poll-bound Manipur three days back, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the onus to ensure free and fair elections is on the Election Commission and the police. It is clear we need to be more vigilant. He maintained that there will be challenges before the security forces to ensure free and fair elections in Manipur.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:19 IST
Onus on EC & police for free, fair Manipur polls: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Following killing of two persons in poll-bound Manipur three days back, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the onus to ensure free and fair elections is on the Election Commission and the police. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said, “Earlier Assam Rifles jawans were killed. Targeted killings are happening (in Manipur). It is clear we need to be more vigilant.” He maintained that there will be challenges before the security forces to ensure free and fair elections in Manipur. “I feel the Election Commission and police should ensure proper security cover,” the senior BJP leader added. Two men, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, were shot dead in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday evening. One of them was an active BJP member and worked for agricultural minister, while the other was also a supporter of the saffron party and worked for it in the area. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had visited the families of the victims next day and said it was “an attack on BJP supporters and the government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested”. On a BJP minister quitting the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of state polls in the northern state, Sarma said, “Before any elections, whoever knows that they will not get the party ticket, change their affiliation.” PTI SSG JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022