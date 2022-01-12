Onus on EC & police for free, fair Manipur polls: Himanta

Following killing of two persons in poll-bound Manipur three days back, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the onus to ensure free and fair elections is on the Election Commission and the police. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said, “Earlier Assam Rifles jawans were killed. Targeted killings are happening (in Manipur). It is clear we need to be more vigilant.” He maintained that there will be challenges before the security forces to ensure free and fair elections in Manipur. “I feel the Election Commission and police should ensure proper security cover,” the senior BJP leader added. Two men, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, were shot dead in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday evening. One of them was an active BJP member and worked for agricultural minister, while the other was also a supporter of the saffron party and worked for it in the area. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had visited the families of the victims next day and said it was “an attack on BJP supporters and the government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested”. On a BJP minister quitting the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of state polls in the northern state, Sarma said, “Before any elections, whoever knows that they will not get the party ticket, change their affiliation.” PTI SSG JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)