Russia says Ukraine de-escalation possible, warns against NATO expansion
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:30 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday it would be possible to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine, but that NATO had to understand that the risks posed by it adding more members outweighed the possible advantages.
He said NATO and Russia discussed avoiding dangerous situations at Wednesday's talks. He said NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats last year was unacceptable and that Moscow would take all measures to prevent any damage to Russian security interests.
