Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by 5 new corruption charges - source

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:49 IST
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint will face five additional charges of corruption, each carrying a maximum of 15 years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Friday.

The cases centre on the hiring a helicopter while in office, said the source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

