Left Menu

Foreign Secretary, US ambassador discuss ties, regional issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:05 IST
Foreign Secretary, US ambassador discuss ties, regional issues
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US ambassador to India Patricia Lacina on Friday discussed bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy here called on the Foreign Secretary and discussed several issues.

They discussed the Covid pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier this week, the White House had said that in 2022, India and the United States are expected to move forward on a wide-ranging set of initiatives, including the fight against the pandemic, climate change, QUAD, and new and emerging technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022