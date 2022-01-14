U.S. offers Ukraine support needed to recover from cyberattack
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:15 IST
President Joe Biden has been briefed on a cyberattack targeting Ukraine and the United States and its allies have offered their support as the investigation into the nature and impact of the attacks continues, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.
"We will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover," the spokesperson said.
