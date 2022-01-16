U'khand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP; removed from cabinet: Sources

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday expelled Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state government, from the party, according to sources.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about removing Rawat from the Cabinet, they said.

The BJP has removed Rawat from its primary membership for anti-party activities. He was also pushing for tickets for several of his family members, sources in the BJP said.

For some time now, there have been reports of Rawat being unhappy with the BJP leadership, and he has also been in touch with the Congress to return to that party, they said. Elections in Uttarakhand will be held in single phase on February 14.

